SkySports pundit says Leeds United have a ‘problem’

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Andy Hinchcliffe has said on Sky Sports that Leeds United are under the most pressure in the Championship.

The former Sheffield Wednesday defender has backed Leeds to get promoted to the Premier League, but he believes that they are under tremendous pressure from the Elland Road faithful.

Hinchcliffe has also said that the West Yorkshire outfit are not under as much pressure as automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Hinchcliffe said on Sky Sports: “The only problem with Leeds is that Leeds are under the most pressure in the Championship. They’re not under the same pressure that West Brom are under. After what happened last season – we know what the fans are like at Elland Road, every time they play the noise there is absolutely relentless.

“I think the team can sometimes be a bit frazzled by it. The pressure that they’re under – they want Marcelo Bielsa to stay as well, if they don’t go up there’s a good chance that he could be going so the pressure on them is far more than it was last season.

“People criticise them because of the chances that they miss but I still think they’re a very good side and will get promoted.”

Automatic promotion push

Leeds, who finished third in the Championship table last season, are second in the standings at the moment.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Under most pressure?

Leeds are arguably the biggest club in the Championship and have not featured in the Premier League since 2004.

The players are under a lot of pressure, especially as the team are so close to going up.

The Elland Road faithful are behind the team, and they will back them whenever they go a goal down and will support them all the time.

There is a degree of pressure on the players, but they should thrive on it and play for the fans.