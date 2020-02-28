Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

SkySports pundit says Leeds United have a ‘problem’

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the wind moving the corner flag at Elland Road, home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A general view of Elland Road, home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Andy Hinchcliffe has said on Sky Sports that Leeds United are under the most pressure in the Championship.

The former Sheffield Wednesday defender has backed Leeds to get promoted to the Premier League, but he believes that they are under tremendous pressure from the Elland Road faithful.

Hinchcliffe has also said that the West Yorkshire outfit are not under as much pressure as automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

 

Hinchcliffe said on Sky Sports: “The only problem with Leeds is that Leeds are under the most pressure in the Championship. They’re not under the same pressure that West Brom are under. After what happened last season – we know what the fans are like at Elland Road, every time they play the noise there is absolutely relentless.

“I think the team can sometimes be a bit frazzled by it. The pressure that they’re under – they want Marcelo Bielsa to stay as well, if they don’t go up there’s a good chance that he could be going so the pressure on them is far more than it was last season.

“People criticise them because of the chances that they miss but I still think they’re a very good side and will get promoted.”

General view at Elland Road home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on November 9, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Automatic promotion push

Leeds, who finished third in the Championship table last season, are second in the standings at the moment.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Under most pressure?

Leeds are arguably the biggest club in the Championship and have not featured in the Premier League since 2004.

The players are under a lot of pressure, especially as the team are so close to going up.

The Elland Road faithful are behind the team, and they will back them whenever they go a goal down and will support them all the time.

There is a degree of pressure on the players, but they should thrive on it and play for the fans.

A general view inside the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch