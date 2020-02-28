Should Everton go back in for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in the summer?

The Frenchman had a successful loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

According to a report from the Sun, Chelsea could offload as many as eight players in the summer including Kurt Zouma.

The French international has played 21 times in the league for the Blues this season but he has recently fallen down Frank Lampard's pecking order.

Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen are all ahead of him at the moment which makes it likely that he will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Everton are also in need of a new centre-back with Michael Keane struggling this season. Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate are Ancelotti's first choice at the moment but the latter's versatility of playing ahead in midfield gives the Toffees more options.

Marco Silva claimed at the start of the season that he was 'hopeful' of signing Zouma on a permanent deal but Chelsea decided to hold onto him. (Liverpool Echo)

Zouma played 29 times for Everton last season and formed a very good partnership at the back with Yerry Mina and Keane. His physicality, comfort with the ball at his feet and his familiarity with the club makes him an interesting option for the Toffees and they should pursue him in the summer.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed earlier this week that Everton were among the clubs interested in Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese international thrived under Ancelotti at Naples but luring him in without Champions League football seems a bit unrealistic.

Zouma, on the other hand, could come in with the experience of playing European football and Everton could well get him on a bargain considering that he will not be in Lampard's plans, especially if Chelsea sign a new defender in the summer.