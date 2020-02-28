Report: Liverpool to make van Dijk the best paid defender in the world

The Dutchman is arguably Liverpool's most important player.

According to a report from the Mirror, Liverpool are set to give Virgil van Dijk a huge new contract that could see him become the highest-paid defender in world football.

The former Southampton man has arguably been Liverpool's best ever signing in the Premier League era. Van Dijk has made Liverpool's defence rock solid and is one of the biggest reasons why they will win the league this season.

The Dutchman still has over three years left on his current deal at Anfield but Liverpool are right to give him a new deal to keep him happy at the club.

Van Dijk currently earns £125,000-a-week (Sport Bible) at Liverpool. That is low when compared to the other top footballers across Europe today.

Barcelona pair Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique earn over £200,000-a-week while PSG skipper Thiago Silva pockets a whopping £300,000-a-week. (Sport Bible)

However, van Dijk's compatriot Matthijs de Ligt is currently the world's highest-paid defender thanks to Mino Raiola convincing Juventus to give him a massive £416,000-a-week deal including bonuses. (Sport Bible)

Juventus are no stranger to paying humongous wages for their players with former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey pocketing £400,000-a-week (BBC) in Turin, over three times as much as van Dijk currently earns.

If the report is true and van Dijk surpasses all of the above-mentioned defenders, nobody can argue that he doesn't deserve it.

The Dutchman is the best defender in world football at the moment and it is only right that his contract reflects that status.

Liverpool will be doing well to tie him down for the foreseeable future and Reds fans will hope that he stays at Anfield until the end of his career.