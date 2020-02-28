Quick links

Liverpool

Report: Liverpool to make van Dijk the best paid defender in the world

Shamanth Jayaram
Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool at full time of the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 7, 2019 in...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Dutchman is arguably Liverpool's most important player.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool,...

According to a report from the Mirror, Liverpool are set to give Virgil van Dijk a huge new contract that could see him become the highest-paid defender in world football.

The former Southampton man has arguably been Liverpool's best ever signing in the Premier League era. Van Dijk has made Liverpool's defence rock solid and is one of the biggest reasons why they will win the league this season. 

The Dutchman still has over three years left on his current deal at Anfield but Liverpool are right to give him a new deal to keep him happy at the club. 

 

Van Dijk currently earns £125,000-a-week (Sport Bible) at Liverpool. That is low when compared to the other top footballers across Europe today. 

Barcelona pair Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique earn over £200,000-a-week while PSG skipper Thiago Silva pockets a whopping £300,000-a-week. (Sport Bible)

However, van Dijk's compatriot Matthijs de Ligt is currently the world's highest-paid defender thanks to Mino Raiola convincing Juventus to give him a massive £416,000-a-week deal including bonuses. (Sport Bible)

(L-R) Matthijs de Ligt of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between Northern Ireland and The Netherlands at Windsor Park on...

Juventus are no stranger to paying humongous wages for their players with former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey pocketing £400,000-a-week (BBC) in Turin, over three times as much as van Dijk currently earns. 

If the report is true and van Dijk surpasses all of the above-mentioned defenders, nobody can argue that he doesn't deserve it. 

The Dutchman is the best defender in world football at the moment and it is only right that his contract reflects that status.

Liverpool will be doing well to tie him down for the foreseeable future and Reds fans will hope that he stays at Anfield until the end of his career. 

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates his sides victory after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on April 10,...

