Everton and Aston Villa linked Callejon will reportedly be available for free

Could the former Real Madrid man move to the Premier League in the summer?

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Napoli's Jose Callejon is set to leave the club in the summer at the end of his contract.

Callejon joined the Italian giants from Real Madrid almost seven years ago. The Spaniard has played over 335 games for them since, scoring 80 goals and providing 77 assists in all competitions.

The report claims that negotiations between the club and the player's entourage have broken down and it is likely that he will leave Naples in the summer.

Arena Napoli claimed last month that Aston Villa were interested in signing him, while the same source at the start of this month revealed that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wanted to bring the Spaniard to Goodison Park.

Villa could well look at Callejon again in the summer but they are unlikely to lure him if they get relegated. Dean Smith's side are currently just one point above 18th and are in serious danger of facing the drop.

Everton, on the other hand, are in a comfortable position in the league and, if they really want Callejon, they have a decent chance of getting him in the summer.

Ancelotti knows the Spaniard very well from his time at Naples, having played him in 65 games in which he provided 22 assists in all competitions.

Him being available for free will bring plenty of clubs into the picture but Ancelotti's influence could well get him a move to Goodison Park if he wants it.