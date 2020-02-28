Everton fans react to Richarlison's comments about the future

It is safe to say that Everton fans are in love with their Brazilian star.

Richarlison spoke to Everton's media team about the club's future and his special bond with new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Brazilian has arguably been Everton's best player this season alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Richarlison has 12 goals to his name this term and his performances have been key to Carlo Ancelotti's success at Goodison Park so far.

Everton made a huge statement by appointing the experienced Italian and, with a new stadium coming soon, Toffees fans have a lot to look forward to.

Richarlison hailed the direction that the club are going in and claimed that he and his teammates can achieve something special in the near future.

He said: "I believe we can do something special at Everton. Definitely. The foundations of a good team are the young players. Of course, we might have to suffer and hurt in the learning process to get where we want. That is part of maturing. But if we work hard and believe, we can do very well together."

This has gone down incredibly well with Toffees fans who now love him more than ever. The Brazilian signed a new deal two months ago and he is the player who Everton have to build around in the coming years.

Ancelotti's side slipped to 11th in the table after last weekend's defeat to Arsenal. However, with 11 games still left to be played, a top-seven finish is a huge possibility and Everton's season will be a resounding success if they manage to achieve that.

Everton fans are in awe of Richarlison for his recent comments about the club and here are a few supporters' reactions on Twitter:

For me he is already up there with the likes of Cahill, plays with his heart on his sleeve and gives everything for us, I hope the club do everything they can to keep him here for as long as possible. — Joe (@JoeEFC_1878_) February 27, 2020

I love you — Jenny (@Jennyefc1982) February 27, 2020

What a player hes turning out to be — Leigh Parry (@parryateverton) February 27, 2020

A friendly reminder that in the end we replaced Rom sufficiently and for a net gain of £24m if Richarlision's fee rises to £50m. Finally a player who turns up for the big games, something Rom did for us only a handful of times. What a player this kid is. — Sir Joseph the Second (@sirjosephthe2nd) February 27, 2020

well said young man — paul (@paulEfC1975) February 27, 2020

Special comments from a special player who has whole heartedly fell in love with our club! — Nick (@newtownnick71) February 27, 2020

Lovely words,I hope they come true,we are a sleeping giant,wake up Everton please — Allison Mchugh (@AllisonMchugh5) February 27, 2020