Everton fans react to Richarlison's comments about the future

It is safe to say that Everton fans are in love with their Brazilian star.

Richarlison spoke to Everton's media team about the club's future and his special bond with new manager Carlo Ancelotti. 

The Brazilian has arguably been Everton's best player this season alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Richarlison has 12 goals to his name this term and his performances have been key to Carlo Ancelotti's success at Goodison Park so far.

Everton made a huge statement by appointing the experienced Italian and, with a new stadium coming soon, Toffees fans have a lot to look forward to.

 

Richarlison hailed the direction that the club are going in and claimed that he and his teammates can achieve something special in the near future. 

He said: "I believe we can do something special at Everton. Definitely. The foundations of a good team are the young players. Of course, we might have to suffer and hurt in the learning process to get where we want. That is part of maturing. But if we work hard and believe, we can do very well together."

This has gone down incredibly well with Toffees fans who now love him more than ever. The Brazilian signed a new deal two months ago and he is the player who Everton have to build around in the coming years.

Ancelotti's side slipped to 11th in the table after last weekend's defeat to Arsenal. However, with 11 games still left to be played, a top-seven finish is a huge possibility and Everton's season will be a resounding success if they manage to achieve that.

Everton fans are in awe of Richarlison for his recent comments about the club and here are a few supporters' reactions on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

