Who is Haley Sharpe? Meet TikTok’s original creator of the Say So dance

We've heard the famous lyrics over and over, now let's take a look at the dance that goes with them.

TikTok burst onto the social media scene in 2016 and since then its been a real hit.

Four years later and TikTok's viral videos are sweeping the internet like there's no tomorrow.

The platform even has the capabilities to propel a forgotten song back into the limelight - take Ke$ha's 2010 song Cannibal, for example.

US rapper Doja Cat had one of her hit songs made even more famous by TikTok, too.

Massively paying tribute to the person responsible for making Say So go viral, Thursday, February 27th 2020 saw Doja Cat's music video for Say So feature the lady who created the dance craze.

Let's take a look at TikTok's Say So dance - lyrics to moves explored.

TikTok: Learn the Say So dance

Let's take a look at how to do the Say So dance step by step. Note: Each dance move is done while stepping from side to side.

The lyrics people are dancing to are the following:

"...why don't you say so? Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with. You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so."

Firstly - in time with Doja Cat singing "Why don't you say so?" - you have to flick your forearms arms out with your palms out and shrug.

Then cross both arms over in front of you for "didn't even" cross your arms over alternate ways twice.

Now, for "notice" you need to pat your head twice with the bottom part of your hand.

Doja then sings "no punches", for these lyrics you do a boxing jab with one arm, the other arm is held close to your body.

Then click your finger for "there".

And roll both arms over each other for "to roll with" - a full-body roll is an optional extra here.

Clasp both hands together and swing from either side of your face twice for "you got to keep it.

"Focused" sees the dancer push both palms out flat towards the camera from their face.

And lastly, in time with Doja Cat singing "Why don't you say so?" - flick out your forearms arms out with your palms out and shrug.

See examples of the Say So dance in the video below.

Who is Hayley Sharpe?

Fans of Say So were surprised when they saw TikTok's Hayley Sharpe in the brand new music video for the song in February 2020.

In what can only be an ode to the dance creator, Doja Cat featured her and Insta-famous dancer Donté Colley in the video.

The Say So song was already a massive hit pre-music video, and now its been given a whole new lease of life as Doja Cat reenacts a 70's disco and dons some seriously hot outfit choices. Watch the video on YouTube!

