Report: Tottenham, Liverpool and three PL rivals scouted £18m striker this week

Danny Owen
Gent star Jonathan David is reportedly a target for Premier League quintet Liverpool, Spurs, Aston Villa, Wolves and Southampton.

The list of clubs following Gent star Jonathan David is growing by the day with Walfoot reporting that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolves were all scouting the prolific Canadian on Thursday night.

A 20-year-old nicknamed the ‘Iceman’ is quickly becoming one of the most coveted young talents on the continent – and with good reason.

A goal in Gent’s 1-1 Europa League draw with Roma took David to 23 in all competitions, with a further ten assists to his name. Not bad for a forward who only left his teenage years behind in January.

 

Jeunes Footeaux were the first to report interest from England with Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City rumoured to be keen on the £18 million-rated North American.

Now, one week on, we can add another five Premier League clubs to that ever-lengthening list. And with David proving his worth against a bonafide Italian giant, the Jupiler League’s top scorer might have just added a few more pounds onto his price-tag.

It is no secret that Tottenham want a new striker in the summer to provide competition for Harry Kane and David might just be the kind of young, promising and affordable option who ticks a lot of boxes for chairman Daniel Levy.

Wolves, meanwhile, failed to replace Patrick Cutrone in January and Southampton are worryingly over-reliant on Danny Ings for moments of match-winning magic.

Apparent interest from Liverpool, however, catches the eye more than most. Under Jurgen Klopp, the European champions have transformed Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and many more into truly world-class talents.

Can they do the same with David?

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

