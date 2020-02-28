Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool make decision on future of player highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Pepijn Lijnders of Liverpool during a train ing session at Melwood Training Ground on February 26, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harvey Elliott joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

According to The Times, Liverpool will offer Harvey Elliott a new contract in the summer of 2020.

It has been reported that Elliott will sign a three-year deal with Premier League club Liverpool.

The report has claimed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp regards the attacking midfielder highly.

 

Stats

Elliott joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019 after leaving Fulham at the end of last season.

The 16-year-old winger has played just a minute in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The teenager has also played three times in the FA Cup and three times in the EFL Cup for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

One for the future

Given that Elliott is only 16 years of age, it is clear that he is one for the future and will need to develop further to establish himself in the Liverpool first team.

It could take the teenager two or three more years to develop into the kind of player who could slot into the Liverpool first team with ease and and stay there.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch