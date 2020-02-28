Report: Liverpool make decision on future of player highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp

Harvey Elliott joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

According to The Times, Liverpool will offer Harvey Elliott a new contract in the summer of 2020.

It has been reported that Elliott will sign a three-year deal with Premier League club Liverpool.

The report has claimed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp regards the attacking midfielder highly.

Stats

Elliott joined Liverpool in the summer of 2019 after leaving Fulham at the end of last season.

The 16-year-old winger has played just a minute in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The teenager has also played three times in the FA Cup and three times in the EFL Cup for the Merseyside outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

One for the future

Given that Elliott is only 16 years of age, it is clear that he is one for the future and will need to develop further to establish himself in the Liverpool first team.

It could take the teenager two or three more years to develop into the kind of player who could slot into the Liverpool first team with ease and and stay there.