Why no-one knows how to get Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield - where is the mythical Pokémon?

Zarude has been announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield but it's unclear as to how you get the mythical Pokémon.

Pokémon Day 2020 saw the announcement of the top 10 Pokémon Of The Year. Not only that, but it also saw the arrivals of a colossus Mewtwo in Pokémon Sword and Shield along with Kanto starters. However, for the Nintendo Switch title, the mythical Pokémon Zarude has also been announced, but as of writing it's unclear how to get him.

Zarude has been announced as a part of Pokémon Sword and Shield through a neat trailer that shows him off in combat. It mentions his type and ability, but no word about how to get him.

And this has understandably confused chunks of the Pokémon community.

How to get Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield

It doesn't seem possible to get Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield as of writing.

Although announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield yesterday, Nintendo have shared that more details will be "coming soon" for how to get him.

If we were to hazard a guess, this could mean that the mythical Pokémon will be a part of some limited-time special event or giveaway. Either that, or it could be a part of the first DLC expansion, Isle Of Armor, set to arrive in June.

This estimation comes from the fact that the trailer says he will not be catchable via "normal gameplay".

While we don't know how to get the mythical Pokémon as of now, the trailer shows that it's Dark/Grass-type Pokémon with the ability Leaf Guard.

Where is Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Although no one knows how to get Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield at the moment, there have been a few vague details shared for where he will eventually be found.

Per the Pokémon website, Zarude is said to live "in a pack deep in the heart of dense forests". It is said to be an aggressive mythical Pokémon that treats everyone but his pack with immediate hostility.

In regard to other details about its physique and aggression, the Pokémon website shares that it's 5'11 with a weight of about 154.3Ibs.

When attacking, it is said to grow vines from the back of its neck, wrists, and the soles of its feet. These vines are flexible, and aside from having a healing ability and the reach to grab faraway berries, they can also be used to whack enemies silly.

Aside from the above, there's not much else we know about Zarude and how to get it in Pokémon Sword and Shield. However, the investigation is being continued, and more details will be announced soon.