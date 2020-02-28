OnlyFans leak: Link denied but invasion of privacy remains at large

The internet has gone wild as news of an OnlyFans leak emerged this week. The social media platform has continued to deny such a leak happened.

Since OnlyFans was launched in 2016, it has quickly become one of the most well-known social media sites, with over 20 million users worldwide.

The service allows influencers, models and so on to share content to paying subscribers. It is a more direct way of earning profit from a social media site, rather than sponsored posts and the like on Instagram.

As a result of this model and the fact OnlyFans is not restrictive with the content they allow - which permits fully nude images - has led to OnlyFans becoming incredibly popular in the adult entertainment industry. This is primarily the content which has leaked online.

NIKE NEWS: Air Max Day is back for 2020

OnlyFans leaks online

Over the past week, several new sites and forums have been created claiming to have OnlyFans' leaked content.

There was one link which had a reported 300GB of content from around 120 models, which is hardly a major leak. Other concerned OnlyFans users have stated that over 1TB has been shared; one situated the figure at over 4TB which is a massive leak.

Problems have arisen as OnlyFans currently has no way to block screenshots and screen-recordings of their site. This means that users can easily steal from the content creators to bypass their pay-per-view (PPV).

What did OnlyFans say about the leak?

Steve Pym, who is OnlyFans' chief of marketing, tweeted on February 27th, 2020:

"We have investigated claims of a site wide hack and found no evidence of any breach of our systems. The content contained in the supposed “leak” seems to be curated from multiple sources, including other social media applications."

This response has not placated OnlyFans users. Firstly, the fact that OnlyFans content can freely leak to the internet angers paying subscribers. Secondly, it reveals a problem which is more deeply embedded both in the way users abuse the service and treat those in the adult entertainment business.

Larger problems at play

The fact that users are still able to distribute primarily 'adult' content from OnlyFans is nothing new. Cast your memory back to the summer of 2018 and you might remember Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson had her OnlyFans content shared around, which led to her being unjustly shamed by press outlets and the public.

One of the great things about OnlyFans was that it added an element of control for those working in the adult entertainment industry. It also means that such models and performers can earn money for the content they make. Even The New York Times called it the "paywall of porn" and stated it had "changed sex work forever."

Having this control so easily ceased through the unwarranted - and most importantly, free - distribution of the OnlyFans users content reveals that people still do not respect those working in adult entertainment.

In the FAQ on the OnlyFans website, it says if videos have been reposted without the creators consent, contact the company, and they "will assist you." But that does not seem enough.

It is stealing, end of.

SEE ALSO: Best games coming out in March 2020