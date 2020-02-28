'One of the best': £22m star hails Liverpool ace who has silenced his critics

Former Hull City team-mates Jarrod Bowen and Andy Robertson are now reunited in the Premier League with West Ham United and Liverpool.

Liverpool flyer Andy Robertson is one of the world’s elite left-backs these days, £22 million West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen has told The Standard.

During a thrilling Premier League clash between The Reds and The Hammers on Monday night, two former Hull City team-mates were reunited on the hallowed Anfield turf.

Robertson and Bowen played in the top-flight for The Tigers during the 2016/17 season and the latter will now be hoping to follow the former’s lead after sealing a big-money move to the London Stadium in January.

While the prolific Bowen is just getting started in the Premier League, Robertson has been firmly established as one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team-sheet for over two years now.

“When he went to Liverpool, a lot of people kind of wrote him off before he had kicked a ball,” Bowen says.

“What he has gone on to achieve, though, didn’t shock me because I had seen him training every day at Hull, along with (Manchester United captain) Harry Maguire.

“I was up against Robbo every day for two years at Hull and matching yourself against now one of the best left-backs in the world.”

Why Liverpool didn’t face more competition for a young Scot’s signature in the summer of 2017 is baffling.

The Merseyside giants parted with just £8 million to bring Robertson to Anfield and he has gone from strength to strength ever since, establishing himself in the pantheon of world greats alongside the likes of Jordi Alba, David Alaba and Marcelo.

Then again, as every Hull fan will tell you, that sheer potential was always clear to see.