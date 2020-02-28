Drive to Survive: Guenther Steiner’s accent explained - why the Italian Haas boss sounds German on Netflix series

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner looks on in a press conference during Day Two of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 27, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Haas F1's team boss, Guenther Steiner, is a fan-favourite in Netflix's Drive to Survive but why does the Italian sound German?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive was a revelation when season 1 released on Netflix in 2019.

The behind-the-scenes look at the world of Formula 1 was every motorsport fan's dream as we got to see the drivers and team members like never before.

One of Drive to Survive's most popular characters in season 1 was Guenther Steiner, the team principal of Haas F1 Team.

Famed for his sweary outbursts, Steiner became an instant fan-favourite and viewers excited by the prospect of season 2 will be pleased to know that the new batch of episodes features plenty more of the fiery team boss.

Guenther Steiner on Formula 1: Drive to Survive

"We look like a bunch of f*cking w*nkers" is a quote many will remember from season 1 of Drive to Survive as Guenther Steiner spoke after the 2018 Australian Grand Prix where both of his drivers retired from the race after a calamity of pit stop errors.

From that moment on, fans hung on every expletive that came from Steiner as his blunt and brazen team management style was laid out in front of the Netflix audience.   

Clearly knowing they're onto a winner with Guenther, Netflix made sure that season 1 wouldn't be the last we see of the impassioned team principal.

Romain Grosjean of France driving the (8) Haas F1 Team VF-19 Ferrari with a broken rear tyre during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 14, 2019 in Northampton,...

Season 2 features more of his sweary outbursts

Fans who enjoyed seeing Guenther Steiner in season 1 will be ecstatic with his inclusion in season 2 especially as the early episodes focus in on his team, Haas F1.

The 2019 season, which is the focus of Drive to Survive season 2, was notoriously tricky for Haas with an underperforming car and tension between the team's two drivers.

Episode 2 of Drive to Survive hones in on the team as their mid-season struggles lead to a controversial split with their title sponsor, Rich Energy, as well as a collision between the two Haas drivers at the British Grand Prix.

Steiner's reaction to both is absolute gold for Drive to Survive fans.  

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner looks on in the garage during Day Two of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 27, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Guenther Steiner's accent explained

One thing that has bugged fans since Steiner's season 1 appearance is his accent. 

A quick Google of Guenther Steiner will show that he hails from Italy but his name and accent are more German, why is this?

It's because he is from the city of Bolzano in the Italian alps. While the town is located within Italy, it is not far from the border with Austria and Germany beyond that.

As a result, the town of Bolzano (which is also known as Bozen or Bozn in German) features a mix of Italian and German/Austrian cultures hence Guenther Steiner's mystifying accent. 

You can check out Guenther Steiner's sweary outbursts in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2 which arrived on Netflix on February 28th, 2020.

