'My dream': Some Everton fans excited after hearing who they've been linked with

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be keen on the idea of bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Everton fans have been left excited after rumours linking them with Kalidou Koulibaly, although there is some scepticism over whether a deal could actually take place.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Everton are eager to snap up the powerful central defender from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

Getting hold of Koulibaly could be very difficult, as the Senegalese international is highly sought after.

But Everton could pull the deal off it would be a real signal of their ambition.

And Toffees fans suggest that Koulibaly could be a great addition to their team, if they are able to bring him in.

Make it happen! — barry sherlock (@barry_sherlock) February 27, 2020

Would take him all day long, for the right price! He would be an excellent partner for either of Mina or Holgate — Aide Dews (@AidyDews) February 27, 2020

Got to get the defence sorted. Absolutely critical to future success. — Stephen Burns (@stephenburns2) February 27, 2020

Only bad thing is his age wouldn't say no like not my money — Lloyd Roberts (@scousehouse06) February 27, 2020

my dream but no chance. — Brazilian Blue ⓟ (@EFC_Fiais) February 27, 2020

Better than Van Dyke but would only pay around £70m for him. We would loose money as he would devalue being 28 already. Possibly 3 to 4 seasons before he looses pace. Bit like Phil Jagielka. Would take him all day long but not into £100m. Maghalles would be better option only 22. — Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) February 27, 2020

Koulibaly has been one of the standout defenders in Serie A over recent years.

The Napoli man also possesses a skill-set which could be well suited for the Premier League, as he is so gifted physically.

If he was to move to Everton he would be in competition with the likes of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate for a first-team place.