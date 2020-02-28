Quick links

'My dream': Some Everton fans excited after hearing who they've been linked with

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli during training on January 24, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be keen on the idea of bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Everton fans have been left excited after rumours linking them with Kalidou Koulibaly, although there is some scepticism over whether a deal could actually take place.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that Everton are eager to snap up the powerful central defender from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

 

Getting hold of Koulibaly could be very difficult, as the Senegalese international is highly sought after.

But Everton could pull the deal off it would be a real signal of their ambition.

And Toffees fans suggest that Koulibaly could be a great addition to their team, if they are able to bring him in.

Koulibaly has been one of the standout defenders in Serie A over recent years.

The Napoli man also possesses a skill-set which could be well suited for the Premier League, as he is so gifted physically.

If he was to move to Everton he would be in competition with the likes of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate for a first-team place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

