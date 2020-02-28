Mourinho says 27-year-old Spurs player will not be starting against Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has impressed off the bench in his last two appearances for Jose Mourinho's side.

Jose Mourinho has claimed at his latest press conference, as covered by Hayters TV on Youtube, that Erik Lamela will start on the bench again for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Spurs are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, and it was thought that Lamela had a strong chance of starting.

However, the Argentine has not been able to train again during the week.

And Mourinho has suggested that Lamela will only be able to feature from the bench again at the weekend.

“He hasn’t trained all week but he’ll be on the bench on Sunday and give us something," Mourinho said.

Lamela has made a good impact for Spurs in his last two appearances.

The injury-prone attacker was very bright against RB Leipzig and then helped Spurs score against Chelsea at the weekend.

His fitness problems are a blow to Tottenham, as Mourinho would surely have wanted to start him had he been fully match sharp.

Tottenham have looked devoid of ideas up-front, but Lamela has injected a spark into their side after coming off the bench, although he has been unable to stop Mourinho’s men from falling to successive defeats.

If Tottenham are to win against Wolves, they could close the gap down to the top four to one point again, if other results go in their favour.