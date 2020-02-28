Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Mourinho says 27-year-old Spurs player will not be starting against Wolves

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has impressed off the bench in his last two appearances for Jose Mourinho's side.

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho reacts during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on...

Jose Mourinho has claimed at his latest press conference, as covered by Hayters TV on Youtube, that Erik Lamela will start on the bench again for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Spurs are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, and it was thought that Lamela had a strong chance of starting.

However, the Argentine has not been able to train again during the week.

And Mourinho has suggested that Lamela will only be able to feature from the bench again at the weekend.

“He hasn’t trained all week but he’ll be on the bench on Sunday and give us something," Mourinho said. 

 

Lamela has made a good impact for Spurs in his last two appearances.

The injury-prone attacker was very bright against RB Leipzig and then helped Spurs score against Chelsea at the weekend.

His fitness problems are a blow to Tottenham, as Mourinho would surely have wanted to start him had he been fully match sharp.

Erik Lamela of Tottenham in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Tottenham have looked devoid of ideas up-front, but Lamela has injected a spark into their side after coming off the bench, although he has been unable to stop Mourinho’s men from falling to successive defeats.

If Tottenham are to win against Wolves, they could close the gap down to the top four to one point again, if other results go in their favour.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch