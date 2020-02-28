McAteer thinks Liverpool player Jurgen Klopp said is ‘exceptional’ not irreplaceable

Jordan Henderson has been an important player in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team.

Jason McAteer has written in The Racing Post that Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is not irreplaceable.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been impressed with the England International.

However, McAteer does not think that the 29-year-old former Sunderland star is irreplaceable in the Liverpool team and has named two players who are not irreplaceable.

McAteer wrote in The Racing Post: “There are only two players in the Liverpool team who are irreplaceable – Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Take either of those two out of the starting 11 and Liverpool are instantly weaker.

"Take anyone else out, however, and it’s a different story – and even though I am a massive fan of his, that includes Jordan Henderson. Jurgen Klopp has so much cover in all areas that he can afford to lose key men for periods.”

McAteer added: “Henderson doesn’t always have the best of games and people are always quick to point fingers when that happens, but that’s not appreciating his value.

“When it comes to desire and character that’s when he steps up and while there are some big characters in that dressing room none is bigger than Jordan Henderson.”

Stats

Henderson, who is injured at the moment, has made 22 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Sunderland star has also played five times in the Champions League this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 21 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for the Merseyside outfit, and made eight starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Praise from Jurgen Klopp

Henderson is the Liverpool captain and is a leader in the middle of the park, and he has been hugely praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp told talkSPORT about Henderson in January 2020: “Yes, he’s exceptional, yes, he’s outstanding,”