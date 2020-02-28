Mateusz Klich discloses what Jonny Howson told him on Wednesday about Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has shared on Twitter what Middlesbrough player Jonny Howson told him on Wednesday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side got the better of Middlesbrough 1-0 away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Klich played in the match for Leeds and scored the only goal, while fellow midfielder Howson was in action for the home team.

The 31-year-old is a former Leeds player and was on the books of the West Yorkshire outfit from 1997 until 2012, and Klich has said that the midfielder told him to make sure that the Whites get promoted to the Premier League.

Get it done. — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) February 27, 2020

Automatic promotion

Leeds have recovered their form and are five points clear of third-placed Fulham in second place in the Championship table at the moment.

With 35 rounds of matches having been played in the league so far this season, there is not long to go.

What Leeds need to do now is stay calm, stick to their principles and philsophy, and take it game by game.