Manager shares warning to his players about Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

Hull City manager Grant McCann has told Leeds Live what he has said to his players about Leeds United.

The Tigers will take on Yorkshire rivals Leeds at KCOM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Hull will head into the match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley at home in the league.

Meanwhile, Leeds won 1-0 against Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the league on Wednesday evening.

McCann told Leeds Live: “We’ve got a very, very tough game on Saturday. One of the best teams in the league are coming here

“If we perform like we did (against Barnsley) then we’ll get hammered. That’s exactly what I’ve told the group.

“We need to roll our sleeves up now, do it for themselves, do it for their families, do it for this football club. They need to start taking responsibility and that’s everyone.”

Easy win for Leeds United?

Leeds have won their past three games in the Championship and are back in brilliant form.

With Marcelo Bielsa’s side not conceding goals and creating a lot of chances, it is hard to see Hull get the better of them.

True, Hull will have home advantage for the Yorkshire derby, but the Tigers are just four points above the relegation zone.

However, Leeds cannot get complacent, as they do not always tend to take their chances and allow the opponents chances to score themselves.

If Hull score first, then the Whites could struggle to break them down.