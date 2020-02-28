Quick links

Hull City

Championship

Manager shares warning to his players about Leeds United

Subhankar Mondal
Grant McCann, Manager of Hull City gives his team instructions during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Preston North End and Hull City at the Deepdale on August 27, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

Grant McCann, Manager of Hull City gives his team instructions during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Preston North End and Hull City at the Deepdale on August 27, 2019 in...

Hull City manager Grant McCann has told Leeds Live what he has said to his players about Leeds United.

The Tigers will take on Yorkshire rivals Leeds at KCOM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Hull will head into the match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley at home in the league.

Meanwhile, Leeds won 1-0 against Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the league on Wednesday evening.

 

McCann told Leeds Live: “We’ve got a very, very tough game on Saturday. One of the best teams in the league are coming here

“If we perform like we did (against Barnsley) then we’ll get hammered. That’s exactly what I’ve told the group.

“We need to roll our sleeves up now, do it for themselves, do it for their families, do it for this football club. They need to start taking responsibility and that’s everyone.”

Easy win for Leeds United?

Leeds have won their past three games in the Championship and are back in brilliant form.

With Marcelo Bielsa’s side not conceding goals and creating a lot of chances, it is hard to see Hull get the better of them.

True, Hull will have home advantage for the Yorkshire derby, but the Tigers are just four points above the relegation zone.

However, Leeds cannot get complacent, as they do not always tend to take their chances and allow the opponents chances to score themselves.

If Hull score first, then the Whites could struggle to break them down.

Hull City's Northern Irish head coach Grant McCann looks on ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Hull City and Chelsea at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch