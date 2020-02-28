Quick links

Less than 3 months after Whites showed interest, Leeds-born player is now dropped and 'frustrated'

Andy Rinomhota of Reading FC looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at DW Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Wigan, England.
Andy Rinomhota made a rare appearance for Reading against Leeds United last week.

It's not yet three months since the Reading manager Mark Bowen brought up Leeds United's interest in Andy Rinomhota at a press conference. 

Since then, the Leeds-born midfielder has appeared in just three of the Royals' Championship matches, and was dropped for their most recent - A 3-0 home defeat by Wigan Athletic. 

 

In the aftermath, Rinomhota turned to Instagram to vent his frustration - at least that's what some associated with Reading are led to believe. 

And the following Royals supporters appear to be behind him.

victoriawhale26

Yep should be starting!! ‍♀️

neal_hussey

Not surprised you’re pissed off Andy.

lukewescott_

Shame our fraudulent manager doesn’t pick you! You deserve premier league football!

dan_cowleyy

Everyone’s thoughts pal

chloeellasurey

You should be starting, all us fans know that!

sid_fitzgerald23

We aren't you starting⚪️

arrancranstone

You fully deserve to be starting tell Bowen what’s good

_tomharris

Get that pleb Bowen out you should be starting every game

 

 

Assuming things don't change between now and the end of the season - and Bowen survives Reading's recent run of poor form - it would be no surprise to see Rinomhota seek a move away from the Madejski Stadium. 

Ironically, though, the more games he misses and the closer Leeds get to a Premier League return, the less chance there probably is of a homecoming for Rinomhota.

Reading fans - what's going to happen to the rumoured Leeds target?

