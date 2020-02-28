Lennon names the Celtic player he thought played really well in defeat last night

Celtic were beaten 3-1 by Copenhagen at Parkhead yesterday, as they crashed out of the Europa League.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has told the Daily Record that he thought Tom Rogic played really well against Copenhagen, even though his side fell to a disappointing defeat.

Rogic was given just his second start of 2020 for Celtic yesterday, with the Australian international failing to stop his side crashing out of Europe.

The Bhoys were beaten 3-1 at Parkhead by Copenhagen, with Lennon surprisingly changing system.

Celtic have had great success with a 3-5-2 shape recently, but Lennon reverted to a 4-2-3-1 formation yesterday.

And when asked whether he had made a mistake, Lennon was very positive about Celtic’s performance.

"First half we were in control, Elyounoussi had chances, Edouard, Rogic played very well,” he said.

"So going forward we were fine, we've hit the post and we were well on top.

"So in that aspect, no.”

Celtic were without both Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham last night, which helped Rogic make his way into the team.

Lennon’s praise may suggest that the playmaker has done his chances of starting more regularly no harm though.

Celtic are next in action at the weekend, when they take on St. Johnstone, and it will be intriguing to see whether Rogic holds on to his starting berth.