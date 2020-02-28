Leeds star finally shares what Bielsa said to players after Forest defeat

When Leeds United lost to Nottingham Forest earlier this month there were concerns that they could slip out of the automatic promotion race.

Luke Ayling has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Marcelo Bielsa’s team-talk after Leeds United’s defeat against Nottingham Forest was crucial to their turnaround in form.

Leeds were beaten 2-0 by Forest at the start of the month, and at that stage it looked as if they could be in danger of collapsing again.

Bielsa’s side were outplayed at the City Ground, as they slipped to defeat.

However, the Leeds boss was quick to stress the positives, and Ayling said that helped the Whites keep confident.

Leeds have since taken 10 points from the last 12 available, as they have strengthened their grip on second place again.

And Ayling said: “After that game it was a real low point for us.

“We looked back at the game and I think we actually played better than what everyone thought.

“Our gaffer pretty much said that we played really well so we took a lot of confidence from that then came out at Brentford and probably played one of our best games of the season and should’ve got more than a point.”

Leeds’ latest victory was against Middlesbrough, who they beat 1-0 in midweek.

Ayling has helped Leeds pick up three clean-sheets in a row, which has given them a good platform to build upon.

Leeds are now five points clear of third place with their next game coming against struggling Hull City.