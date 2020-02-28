Three crazy facts about Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love video - costume design, iPhone camera, filming location!

The new music video from Lady Gaga has got plenty of fans talking.

Lady Gaga is one of the world's most popular singer-songwriters with her new music attracting millions of listeners worldwide.

Now, after an agonising two-year wait, we've finally got new music from the legendary music artist.

Stupid Love, a new single from Gaga, arrived on February 28th, 2020 alongside a new music video which has no doubt caught plenty of attention.

Not least for a few key facts that set Lady Gaga and her new music video apart from the crowd.

It's filmed on iPhone!

Yep, that's right. Lady Gaga's Stupid Love music video was filmed entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Amazingly, the video looks as if it was filmed with a professional camera setup so it's a huge testament to the powerful 12-megapixel camera on the phone.

The iPhone 11 Pro is available in the UK for a whopping £799 when you trade in your old iPhone or £1,049 without a trade-in.

Gaga's costume design

Lady Gaga has always been known for her bright and garish costume designs and her outfit for the Stupid Love video is no different.

According to La Maison Gaga on Twitter, in the video we see Gaga performing with a group of dancers while wearing a custom pink latex set by Vex Clothing, a silver O-ring choker by Funk Plus, a custom spike and chain belt by Bitchfist NYC and a flat version of Stack-301 raspberry-pink boots by Pleaser Shoes.

Filming location

The Stupid Love music video was filmed at the Trona Pinnacles in California.

Gaga's new music video appears to have been filmed on an alien planet with huge rocks appearing to emerge from the surface of the ground, some of the glowing ones added in post-production obviously.

However, Gaga and her dance team didn't travel across the stars to find a filming location and instead paid a visit to the stunning Trona Pinnacles, a breathtaking rock formation formed over 10,000 years ago, in the California Desert National Conservation Area.

It'd certainly be worth a visit to California to take a look at these stunning rock structures and emulate Lady Gaga by dancing around in front of them.