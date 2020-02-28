'Keep him': Some fans react to reports their £50m man could be dumped on Everton

Manchester City acquired John Stones from Everton four years ago.

Manchester City are being credited with an interest in the Everton centre-back Mason Holgate.

The Mirror claims Holgate has emerged as a realistic target for City, who could even offer the former Everton defender, John Stones, as part of any deal.

Holgate, who followed Stones through the ranks at Barnsley and then on to Everton, has established himself as an important member of the Toffees side this season.

And, according to The Mirror, the 23-year-old is valued at around £30 million by the Merseyside club.

In contrast, Stones has fallen further out of favour at Manchester City, who are reported to have paid roughly £20m more for the England international in 2016.

But some City fans would rather give Stones another chance than bring Holgate in from Everton...

Is Holgate better than Stones? — Ed Gaboor (@mcfc_pride) February 28, 2020

Holgate is no better tho — Johnny (@ono5985) February 28, 2020

Keeep stones and play him. Play him in the league regularly and he will be back to his best — J (@EhsanJunaid23) February 28, 2020

Holgate is a not better — Andrea Noviello (@anoviellomcfc) February 28, 2020

Part? What. Holgate would have to be part of their deal not citys — ⚽️ (@DeBrruyne) February 28, 2020

Straight swap surely? He can't be putting money into the deal aswell surely..



He's impressed me this season Holgate but it's still a risk — Fletcher Skim (@DaveSkimmin) February 28, 2020

Still prefer Stones to stay.. — ETOO N KATUTA (@EKatuta) February 28, 2020

Stones >>>>>>> Holgate — evolution marble and granites (@evooffical) February 28, 2020

I hope not. I like john and I believe we've yet to see the best of him. — Realfootballfans (@ZJCARLOS119) February 28, 2020

I’d rather keep stone — City Fan (@ManCity_FanView) February 28, 2020

I want digne — Henry Chiu (@HenryChiu17) February 28, 2020

The Mirror claims Everton are keen to reward Holgate with a new contract as he enters the final two years of his existing one.

And it is possible that Manchester City's interest has been either exaggerated or fabricated altogether by people within his camp to engineer a better deal.