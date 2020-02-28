Quick links

Everton

Manchester City

Premier League

'Keep him': Some fans react to reports their £50m man could be dumped on Everton

Aiden Cusick
MADRID, SPAIN - 2020
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester City acquired John Stones from Everton four years ago.

Mason Holgate of Everton applauds the support after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Manchester City are being credited with an interest in the Everton centre-back Mason Holgate.

The Mirror claims Holgate has emerged as a realistic target for City, who could even offer the former Everton defender, John Stones, as part of any deal.

 

Holgate, who followed Stones through the ranks at Barnsley and then on to Everton, has established himself as an important member of the Toffees side this season.

And, according to The Mirror, the 23-year-old is valued at around £30 million by the Merseyside club.

John Stones of Manchester City passes the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United...

In contrast, Stones has fallen further out of favour at Manchester City, who are reported to have paid roughly £20m more for the England international in 2016.

But some City fans would rather give Stones another chance than bring Holgate in from Everton...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Mirror claims Everton are keen to reward Holgate with a new contract as he enters the final two years of his existing one.

And it is possible that Manchester City's interest has been either exaggerated or fabricated altogether by people within his camp to engineer a better deal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch