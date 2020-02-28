Jose Mourinho says Tottenham Hotspur youngster cannot play as a striker

Steven Bergwijn joined Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that Steven Bergwijn cannot play as a striker.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min injured at the moment and Troy Parrott lacking experience, Tottenham have a real problem upfront.

Lucas Moura has been deployed upfront, but the Brazil International is a winger by trade.

Spurs head coach Mourinho has also ruled out playing winger Bergwijn as a striker despite the 22-year-old Netherlands international playing in a more advanced role against Chelsea.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked about Bergwijn playing upfront: “It is not his position. It is as simple as that.

“It’s the same thing as taking Davinson Sanchez and playing him at right-back, he can, he tried everything but he is not a right-back. The same if you play Vertonghen left-back. He’s a centre-back, can he play left-back? He can, he helps.

“That’s what Steven tried to do in the game against Chelsea and I think he didn’t do better because he was under huge fatigue from 90 minutes against Leipzig. If he could be fresh he could give us much more movement, he could be much more aggressive than he was. So he tries.”

Stats

Bergwijn joined Tottenham from PSV in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie matches and played five times in the Europa League for PSV this season before his switch to Spurs, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, the Netherlands international has scored one goal in three Premier League games and has played one Champions League match for Tottenham.

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 27 matches, four points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.