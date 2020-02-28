Mourinho has fresh Harry Kane news for Tottenham fans, updates on injured teammate

Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are injured at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that Harry Kane is a bit ahead of schedule.

The Sun recently reported that Kane could be ready to be back in action in early April.

The England international striker has not played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring on New Year’s Day.

Tottenham head coach Mourinho has suggested that the 26-year-old striker could be back in action before the end of the season.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United has also said that forward Son Heung-min could recover from his broken right arm before the end of the season.

Mourinho told Football.London about Kane: “He’s a little bit ahead of schedule. Gives me a little bit of hope that instead of one or two matches he could be three, four or five. Speculating a little......He is feeling good.”

The Portuguese added: “I cannot imagine when but there’s a good chance that before the end of the season we have Harry and Sonny playing together.”

Big boost for Tottenham Hotspur

If Kane is back in action for the final games of the season, then it will be a massive boost for Tottenham.

Spurs are very much in the race for a place in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and a player of Kane’s calibre will enhance their chances of clinching a Champions League place for the 2020-21 campaign.

Son’s return will also be huge for Spurs, with the South Korea international forward proving to be a key source of goals in the absence of Kane.

Stats

Kane has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 20 Premier League appearances and scored six goals in five Champions League games for Tottenham this season, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Son has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League and has scored five goals and provided one assist in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign.