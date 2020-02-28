Jason McAteer thinks reported target would suit Aston Villa only in Championship

Daniel Sturridge is reportedly on Aston Villa’s radar.

Jason McAteer has suggested in The Racing Post that Daniel Sturridge would not be a good signing for Aston Villa in the summer transfer window if they are still in the Premier League.

The former Liverpool midfielder has praised Sturridge, but he does not believe that the English striker can score the goals for Villa in the Premier League.

McAteer believes that the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker could be prolific for Dean Smith’s side in the Championship next season.

McAteer wrote in The Racing Post: “Now, of course, Sturridge is 30, has suffered his share of injuries and a return to the Premier League might not be straightforward.

“Put it this way, if Villa boss Dean Smith was thinking of getting Sturridge in to help keep them in the division, then I’m not sure he’d be the right man. You have to play to Sturridge’s strengths to get the best out of him.

“He doesn’t want to track back and do the pressing, he wants to hang around the box, get the ball in the final third, make the runs he wants to and get the ball to his feet.

“That can frustrate managers and if he’s not doing the dirty work strikers have to do these days then do you really want him in a dogfight? I’m not so sure.

“If Villa go down, however, then yes, I’d take a chance on Daniel Sturridge because he could be a prolific goalscorer in the Championship.”

Reported interest

According to Fotospor.com, Villa are interested in signing Sturridge in the summer transfer window.

Trabzonspor are ready to cut ties with the 30-year-old striker at the end of the season, and Villa want to bring him to Villa Park, according to the report.

Relegation worries

Villa clinched promotion from the Championship at the end of last season and are in danger of getting relegated from the Premier League.

The Villans are 17th in the league table at the moment with 25 points from 27 matches, just a point above the bottom three.