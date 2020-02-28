Is Beetlejuice dead? Lester Green falls prey to internet rumours

Beetlejuice provides fans with endless hours of entertainment, but recently they've been asked to question whether he is dead in the wake of rumours.

We're pretty confident in saying that nobody on this entire planet is quite like Beetlejuice.

Although his real name is Lester Green, the 51-year-old American actor, comedian and all-round entertainer with microcephaly and dwarfism is known by the masses as Beetlejuice.

Clips of Beetle on the Howard Stern Show have captivated fans on many occasion as he's come to be known as the greatest member of the radio personality's increasingly iconic Wack Pack.

The internet is rife with compilation videos of him at his very best. Now, he's a bonafide celebrity with a whopping 231.4K followers on Twitter.

His bio reads "King of the Wack Pack", and rightfully so.

However, there has been recent speculation of his passing online. Numerous have taken to Twitter in search of answers: Is it true?

Is Beetlejuice dead?

No, Beetlejuice is not dead.

That had us worried for a cuppa minutes there! Talk of his death is just a hoax, as Heavy confirms.

It's always baffling when a celebrity death hoax surfaces, but they're irritatingly common in this day and age, with recent targets including the likes of Chris Moyles and even the Queen.

Since false information surfaced online, we have seen his Twitter updated with new content, as well as his Instagram. So, we have nothing to worry about!

Cuppa rides at da boardwalk pic.twitter.com/RIfW2MMNon — Beetlejuice Green (@Beetlepimp) February 27, 2020

Follow Beetlejuice on Instagram

If you haven't already, it's definitely worth following Beet on Instagram.

You can find him over at @beetlepimp; he currently has 724k followers.

On Thursday, 27th February 2020 a picture of him with a bottle of Corona was posted along with the caption: "Juss takin a cuppa precautions. Erry body be safe like me..."

Pretty much every single picture he posts is captioned with "cuppa..." which has become somewhat of a common phrase used by his many fans. The comment sections are always gold, so take a cuppa minutes to go scrolling.

