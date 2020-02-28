Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

‘I don’t know what’s happened’: SkySports pundit stunned by one Liverpool player

Subhankar Mondal
Notts County Manager Harry Kewell during the Checkatrade Trophy match between Notts County and Newcastle United at Meadow Lane on October 9, 2018, in Nottingham, England.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing well for Jugen Klopp’s Liverpool at the moment.

Harry Kewell has raved about Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sky Sports.

The former Liverpool star has been impressed with the 21-year-old England international right-back.

The former Australia international believes that Alexander-Arnold has answered questions about his defending.

 

Kewell said about Alexander-Arnold on Sky Sports: “Fantastic player. We looked at hime [when he made his debut] and we knew he had pace, he was a bit slimmer. The one question about Trent was could he defend.

“He’s done a lot of work off the field where he’s looked at himself he’s gone away. I don’t know what’s happened. He’s transformed into a beast.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 26, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Stats

Alexander-Arnold has made 26 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The young right-back has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Brilliant talent

Alexander-Arnold has progressed well in recent years, and the right-back has to be considered among the best players in his position in Europe at the moment.

What is scary about him is he is still only 21 years of age, meaning that he can and will improve in the coming years.

Liverpool, who won the Champions League last season, are on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) crosses the ball past West Ham United's Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (R) allowing Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

