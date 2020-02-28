'I can blame myself': Reported Everton and West Ham target fumes after European exit

Premier League trio Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United are reportedly targeting AZ Alkmaar's Eredivisie winger Oussama Idrissi.

Reported Everton and West Ham target Oussama Idrissi did little to enhance his reputation on Thursday night and the winger was blaming no one but himself after a crucial mistake in the Europa League, speaking to Fox Sports.

With AZ Alkmaar and LASK Linz level at 1-1, the Eredivisie outfit needed Morocco’s answer to Arjen Robben to be at his explosive best over in Austria.

But, not only did Idrissi fail to add to his tally of 16 goals and eight assists, he also cost his side dear at the other end of the pitch. Just before half time, the former Groningen man clattered into a LASK player inside the penalty area – a classic ‘forward’s challenge’ if there ever was one.

Marko Raguz scored the resulting spot kick and, thanks to a second half clincher, Eredivisie title-challengers AZ saw their European journey come to an end.

“I can blame myself, because you have to make better choices. If you get a 1-0 lead, it is a completely different game,” said a clearly dejected Idrissi.

“It is very frustrating, because you can see that the team was doing very well up to that point. Everyone was sharp, fresh and still going one hundred percent for the win. Then such a penalty is totally sour.”

Idrissi, who was linked with a move to Everton, Leicester City and West Ham by Calciomercato recently, has really gone off the boil since a stunning brace in a 5-0 thrashing of RKC Waalwijk.

He hasn’t scored in four matches in succession now and, in a dismal defeat at FC Twente, he was subbed at half time before he could get himself sent off.