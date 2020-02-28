Quick links

Everton

Crystal Palace

Leicester City

Premier League

Eredivisie

UEFA Europa League

'I can blame myself': Reported Everton and West Ham target fumes after European exit

Danny Owen
A general view of Goodison Park before the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on May 3, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League trio Everton, Leicester City and West Ham United are reportedly targeting AZ Alkmaar's Eredivisie winger Oussama Idrissi.

Oussama Idrissi of Alkmaar during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between LASK and AZ Alkmaar at Stadium of Linz on February 27, 2020 in Linz, Austria.

Reported Everton and West Ham target Oussama Idrissi did little to enhance his reputation on Thursday night and the winger was blaming no one but himself after a crucial mistake in the Europa League, speaking to Fox Sports.

With AZ Alkmaar and LASK Linz level at 1-1, the Eredivisie outfit needed Morocco’s answer to Arjen Robben to be at his explosive best over in Austria.

But, not only did Idrissi fail to add to his tally of 16 goals and eight assists, he also cost his side dear at the other end of the pitch. Just before half time, the former Groningen man clattered into a LASK player inside the penalty area – a classic ‘forward’s challenge’ if there ever was one.

 

Marko Raguz scored the resulting spot kick and, thanks to a second half clincher, Eredivisie title-challengers AZ saw their European journey come to an end.

“I can blame myself, because you have to make better choices. If you get a 1-0 lead, it is a completely different game,” said a clearly dejected Idrissi.

Teun Koopmeiners of AZ Alkmaar, Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar during the UEFA Europa League match between Lask v AZ Alkmaar at the Linzer Stadion on February 27, 2020 in Linz Austria

“It is very frustrating, because you can see that the team was doing very well up to that point. Everyone was sharp, fresh and still going one hundred percent for the win. Then such a penalty is totally sour.”

Idrissi, who was linked with a move to Everton, Leicester City and West Ham by Calciomercato recently, has really gone off the boil since a stunning brace in a 5-0 thrashing of RKC Waalwijk.

He hasn’t scored in four matches in succession now and, in a dismal defeat at FC Twente, he was subbed at half time before he could get himself sent off.

Ricardo van Rhijn of SC Heerenveen, Oussama Idrissi of AZ Alkmaar during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on January 25, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch