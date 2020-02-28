Homeland season 9: Co-creators downplay return for cancelled Channel 4 and Showtime drama

Spy thriller Homeland has returned to our screens for its eighth series but is this the end of the line?

Homeland has been one of the TV revelations of the 2010s.

While it may not have grown to the same size as the likes of Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad, the Showtime and Channel 4 drama series was one of the most highly-rated shows on TV in its early seasons.

On top of that, the standard of each new season was kept relatively high while Game of Thrones was lambasted by fans in its final few seasons for a drop in quality.

However, while viewing figures and critical reception remains high for Homeland, its future isn't looking promising.

Homeland returns for season 8

After season 7 of Homeland left lead character, Carrie Mathison, a husk of their former selves after months in a Russian gulag, season 8 promises to be an enticing affair with recovery and revenge high on the agenda.

The series returned in the US on February 9th while episode 1 of the new season arrived a week later on February 16th for UK viewers watching on Channel 4.

Season 8 is confirmed to consist of 12 episodes but what's coming next in the world of Homeland after the season finale on April 26th (US) and May 3rd (UK).

Will there be a season 9?

No.

Unfortunately for Homeland fans, season 8 will bring about the end of the drama series as it has been cancelled.

While Homeland's cancellation is obviously a hard pill to swallow for fans, the show's creators have promised big things for the final season and will aim to bring about a satisfying conclusion to nine years of TV rather than phoning it in.

Co-creators downplay chance of return

Speaking to Variety ahead of the season 8 premiere, co-creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon were asked if they would consider a spin-off, sequel or prequel series.

After Alex Gansa sighed in response, Howard Gordon said: "The answer is never say never, but it’s a bad time to think about that question. Nothing’s impossible, but there are no plans."

The eighth and final series of Homeland is currently airing on Sunday evenings on Showtime in the US and Channel 4 in the UK.