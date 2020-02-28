'Gutted, we are stuffed': Some Newcastle fans react to news coming out

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is set to miss the rest of the season with injury.

Newcastle United fans have been left gutted after Ciaran Clark was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Daily Star claim that the Newcastle centre-back has damaged his ankle ligaments and now is set for months on the sidelines.

The Republic of Ireland international will not be fit again until next season.

And Newcastle fans admit that losing Clark is a major blow to Steve Bruce’s side.

Awesome Ciaran Clark is out for the season. We are stuffed in defence now where shaky as it is #NUFC #ToonArmy https://t.co/luK7xOCywP — (@justincroser) February 27, 2020

Looks like Ciaran Clark is out for the rest of the season now as well.. #NUFC — NuFc For LIFE (@ToonBarmy59) February 27, 2020

We will miss him — Alan Jones (@jonesyall3) February 27, 2020

Gutted about Ciaran Clark. Such a great pro & can score a few too. #nufc — NUFC Away (@NUFC_1987) February 27, 2020

Big miss — Magpiemarge1ofthe10k (@Margeandrews20) February 27, 2020

Big miss tbh speedy recovery — Andrew Junior (@Andy83JW) February 27, 2020

Clark began this term out of contention at Newcastle, but he has really proven his worth since.

The towering centre-back forced his way into Bruce’s starting line-up, and he has arguably been their best performing defender this term.

Newcastle do have Florian Lejeune back to fitness now, so they have cover for Clark, but losing a key player when they are out of form is hardly ideal.

Newcastle are currently sat in 14th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the drop zone.