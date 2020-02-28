Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Gutted, we are stuffed': Some Newcastle fans react to news coming out

John Verrall
Ciaran Clark of Newcastle in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark is set to miss the rest of the season with injury.

Ciaran Clark of Newcastle in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Newcastle United fans have been left gutted after Ciaran Clark was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Daily Star claim that the Newcastle centre-back has damaged his ankle ligaments and now is set for months on the sidelines.

 

The Republic of Ireland international will not be fit again until next season.

And Newcastle fans admit that losing Clark is a major blow to Steve Bruce’s side.

Clark began this term out of contention at Newcastle, but he has really proven his worth since.

The towering centre-back forced his way into Bruce’s starting line-up, and he has arguably been their best performing defender this term.

Newcastle do have Florian Lejeune back to fitness now, so they have cover for Clark, but losing a key player when they are out of form is hardly ideal.

Newcastle are currently sat in 14th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the drop zone.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch