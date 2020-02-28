Intelligence: Who is Gana Bayarsaikhan? Sky One star impresses as Tuva Olsen

Intelligence boasts laughs and a great cast featuring Gana Bayarsaikhan, David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed.

Sky has delivered another cracking series to sink our teeth into.

They had a terrific year in 2019, and a diverse one at that. On one end they had hits like the critically-acclaimed mini-series Chernobyl, which is already being regarded as one of the greatest achievements in TV history. Then, you have stuff like the hilarious Brassic starring Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan.

There are no signs of a slump in 2020, with new efforts like Stephen King adaptation The Outsider already making a huge impression on audiences.

Fans are currently enjoying Intelligence too, which immerses us in the story of an NSA agent who forms an unlikely alliance with a computer analyst to work on a cyber crimes unit.

In the role of Jerry Bernstein, we have the Friends icon David Schwimmer exercising his comedic chops once again. It's great to see him doing what he does best, especially when boasting such great chemistry with Nick Mohammed (who plays Joesph).

Gana Bayarsaikhan stars in Intelligence

It's got a great cast, with Gana Bayarsaikhan also turning in a noteworthy performance.

She plays the character of Tuva Olsen throughout the series, a former hacker who captures the attention and affections of Jerry.

The Mongolian actress got her start as a model, appearing in a range of glamorous magazines. However, she was also pursuing drama training leading to a career in film and television.

Reflecting on her body of work, her determination couldn't be clearer. She's terrific in Intelligence, but there's more where that came from. So, where have we seen her before?

Intelligence star Gana Bayarsaikhan: Movies & TV

As highlighted by IMDb, her first role was in Alex Garland's mesmerising directorial feature debut Ex Machina in 2014.

Starring alongside Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) Domhnall Gleeson (The Revenant) and Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Gana played the part of Jade.

Fast forward two years later, she scored her second gig in the little-seen action movie In the Name of Ben Hur (she played Khutu). However, the next year she landed a part in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2017. Although not a major character by any stretch, she played Throne Room Amazon in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot.

Starring in the short film Sweet Lies in 2018, she went on to be in 2019's Waiting for the Barbarians (The Girl) starring Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse). The same year, she made a brief appearance as Li in an episode of Peaky Blinders, which brings us to Intelligence!

She's worked with some of the very best in the industry and we look forward to following her career, with a role in Three Dots and a Dash (Nikita Hayashi) already locked in.

If you're yet to race through it, we hope you enjoy!

