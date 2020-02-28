Netflix: Is Find Yourself season 2 confirmed? Chinese romantic drama series scores praise

Find Yourself doesn't necessarily scream out for season 2, but it couldn't hurt.

We're not doing too bad so far this year...

Reflecting back over the last decade we've witnessed the rise of so many phenomenal series. However, if we isolate the years, we'd argue that 2019 stands out as the very best of the 2010s. We saw the likes of Chernobyl, which is now hailed as one the greatest achievements in all of television, but also lots of great Netflix efforts deliver their best seasons yet, from Stranger Things, You and the conclusion of Orange Is the New Black.

This year, the streaming service is already off to a great start with highlights like The Pharmacist, I Am Not Okay with This, The Stranger, and of course, lots of episodes of Find Yourself.

The 2020 Chinese television series arrived on Netflix recently, much to the delight of romantic-drama lovers. It introduced us to a woman named He Fanxing, whose company is facing crisis while those around her gossip about her relationship's age gap. However, things take a turn when she becomes acquainted with the much more mature Ye Luming and a love triangle begins to form.

The problem our protagonist faces is one which calls into question both love and career and it's exciting to accompany her on this journey of self-discovery and acceptance in the process. It boasts stellar performances from Victor Song, Song Weilong, Wang Yaoqing, Zhang Yujian and Yu Shuxin, but can we expect to see them again?

Is Find Yourself season 2 confirmed?

No, Find Yourself series 2 has not been confirmed.

The season finale - episode 41 - was recently added to Netflix and already its absence is felt. That's a lot of time spent with these characters, let's be honest!

When the last episode ends with the words "may you always be a young girl at heart" as the camera pans up from the idyllic scene, it immediately leaves you wanting more. It does offer a satisfying conclusion, but at the same time, fans will agree that these characters lives have been far from exhausted across 41 episodes.

When taking the audience reception into account (see below tweets) it's clear there would be a demand, but with no news of more to come yet, we're still left content with what's already there.

Fans talk Find Yourself on Twitter

A number of fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions on the charming series.

Whether they happened to stumble across it or not, it made an impression all the same. Check out a selection of tweets:

