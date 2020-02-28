Expert explains how Rangers could land £25m windfall

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side are through to the Europa League's last-16 and will welcome one of Germany's top clubs to Ibrox next month.

Rangers could take home around £25,000,000 if they win the Europa League this season, according to the football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Rangers progressed to the competition's last-16 after beating SC Braga 4-2 on aggregate.

That alone has earned them roughly £1,300,000, says Maguire, in the form of £430,000 in prize money and £860,000 in matchday income.

And there is plenty more to come, it seems.

Speaking to Rock Sport's Talking Football podcast on Thursday, the University of Liverpool lecturer explained: "If you win the round of 32 that gives you €500,000 in prize money. But on top of that, you've got the matchday income. If Rangers are getting 47-50,000 people turning up, let's say at a conservative £20-25 per head, then that's another €1,000,000 on top.

"So, effectively, it's a €1,500,000 for getting through to the round of 16. You'll get the same money for the matchday for the next round and you get €1,100,000 if they win the next round. The money effectively doubles every time you go through an additional round. And if you win it it's €8,500,000.

"Potentially, Rangers, if they win it, will be looking at about another €17-18,000,000. There are huge sums of money, even if you convert them into sterling, and if you add on the matchday money, from ticket sales, as well - potentially you're talking £25,000,000."

Rangers' next opponents were confirmed as Bayer Leverkusen earlier on Friday - giving Steven Gerrard's side one of the most difficult ties available.

That being said, the Gers were similarly unfancied against Braga but ultimately eased past the Portuguese outfit.

In progressing beyond the last-32, Rangers became the first club ever to do so having entered the competition in the first qualifying round.

Gerrard has still yet to lose a single European home game as Rangers manager, offering hope ahead of Leverkusen's visit.