Drive to Survive: Who is Carlos Sainz's girlfriend? Meet Isabel Hernaez on Instagram!

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to survive is back in February 2020 for its second season.

Formula 1 is widely regarded to be one of the most exclusive sports in the world.

While football leagues feature hundreds of players, Formula 1 sees just 20 drivers competing to become world champion.

As a result of this exclusivity, fans rarely get to delve into the lives of F1 drivers and team members to find out just what makes the sport tick.

However, that was until Netflix's Drive to Survive series came along and gave fans the chance to go behind-the-scenes with teams and drivers at crucial points throughout the season.

Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on February 28th, 2020, follows the stories of a number of key people in the world of Formula 1, one of them being McLaren driver, Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz in Drive to Survive season 2

Season 1 of Drive to Survive saw Carlos Sainz forced out of his position at Renault and go in search for a new team.

This new team ended up being the sleeping giant that is McLaren, a huge championship-winning team that has struggled in recent years.

Episode 3 of season 2 follows Carlos Sainz and McLaren's emerging rivalry with Renault and their driver Daniel Ricciardo as they compete to become the best-of-the-rest in the midfield pack.

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend

There's no escaping the fact that Carlos Sainz is one of the best-looking drivers on the Formula 1 grid and as a result, there's always plenty of speculation over whether the 25-year-old Spaniard is dating anyone.

It is understood that Carlos Sainz is currently in a relationship with Isabel Hernaez although it's not known exactly when the pair first met or how serious their relationship is as they keep their personal lives as private as possible.

According to Essentially Sports, the 23-year-old studied journalism before moving into the fashion industry.

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr. and Isabel Hernaez Fuster (both facing camera) at Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport on January 19th, 2020

Meet Isabel Hernaez on Instagram

Isabel's Instagram doesn't feature any pictures of her and Carlos together but she has posted a number of pictures from Grand Prix weekends where she's been in attendance.

Season 2 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on February 28th, 2020.