Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Premier League

Eredivisie

'Stupidity': Van der Vaart cannot believe Tottenham aren't signing £33m star

Danny Owen
Rafael van der Vaart during the Training Session Ajax at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 29, 2019 in London United Kingdom
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spurs' Premier League rivals Chelsea have won the race to sign Ajax's Eredivisie talisman Hakim Ziyech; will Jose Mourinho rue missing out?

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v RKC Waalwijk at the Johan Cruijff Arena on February 16, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

Tottenham Hotspur legend Rafael Van der Vaart has described their failure to beat Chelsea to Hakim Ziyech's £33 million signature as sheer ‘stupidity’, while speaking to Championnat.

One of the most creative and influential midfielders anywhere in European football is on his way to London. But it isn’t Spurs who are signing a player who was constantly linked with a move to the club during the reign of Mauricio Pochettino.

At the start of February, Tottenham’s bitter rivals Chelsea confirmed a deal to bring Ziyech to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign with the Ajax talisman setting the Blues back a bargain £33 million.

 

Given that Jose Mourinho’s side looked worryingly short of creativity and cutting edge in successive defeats to Chelsea and RB Leipzig, Van der Vaart can’t understand why his former employers didn’t go all out for Ziyech in the post-Christian Eriksen era.

“Some kind of stupidity!” Van der Vaart quipped.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and Sparta Rotterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena on January 19, 2020 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

“I really like this footballer. He succeeds in everything - both to create and to score. Watching him is a pleasure.”

This is not the first time a former Holland international has suggested that Ziyech would be the perfect addition for last season’s Champions League runners-up and, should a Moroccan play-maker with a wand of a left-foot replicate his glorious Ajax displays at Chelsea, Tottenham fans might soon be sharing Van der Vaart’s view.

Ziyech has produced a remarkable 21 assists in all competitions this season, just three short of last year’s tally.

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax in action during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena on May 08, 2019 in Amsterdam,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch