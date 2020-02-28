Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

Robert Earnshaw names one West Brom star who is Premier League quality

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion could be a top-flight club again next season; will Hal Robson-Kanu remain Slaven Bilic's key man?

Robert Earnshaw has backed West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu to thrive in the Premier League next season with a fellow Welshman in the form of his life right now, speaking to LoveSportRadio.

If we had told you back in July that an in-form centre-forward would have fired Slaven Bilic’s Baggies four points clear at the top of the Championship, you’d have been forgiven for thinking we were referring to Charlie Austin or Kenneth Zohore.

But the perennially under-rated Robson-Kanu has comfortably outshone two proven, big-money centre-forwards in recent months.

 

The 30-year-old fired home his tenth of the season in West Brom’s 2-0 win against Preston North End in midweek, making this the first season of his career in which he has hit double figures in the league.

And Earnshaw has no doubts about Robson-Kanu’s ability to make the step up to a whole new level.

“He's leading the way, especially with the goals and when he scored them because they've been winning goals. They've been goals that make a difference in their season so far,” said a man who lead the line for West Brom between 2004 and 2006.

"If they do go up I think he's more than good enough to compete at (Premier League) level because he's got all the abilities. I like him, he's a good player and he's got real good individual skills and it's good to see him doing well right now.

"I think it's the first time he's got double figures - 10 goals - I think in a season so it just shows that he's now progressing to be consistent.”

Robson-Kanu’s transformation from useful squad player to match-winning talisman is one few saw coming, though he undoubtedly has a lot to thank the creative talents of Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson and Matty Phillips for.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

