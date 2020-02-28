Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton

Everton

Premier League

Alleged Tottenham target reportedly hires new agent who brokered Aurier and Lucas deals

Danny Owen
Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate after the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Spurs could reportedly raid Southampton to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - now the Dane is a Pini Zahavi client.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (23) of Southampton celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday 11th...

Exit-linked Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined forces with super-agent Pini Zahavi amid reported interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, according to BT.

As a former Bayern Munich midfielder himself says, Zahavi is a ‘master of his profession’.

The renowned representative counts Robert Lewandowski, Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez among his list of clients and, dauntingly for Southampton fans, he is famed for brokering big-money transfer deals too (see Neymar, Jaap Stam and Juan Sebastian Veron).

 

And with the £12.8 million Hojbjerg facing an uncertain future at St Mary’s, this announcement is hardly likely to be met with much cheer on the South Coast.

According to Sky, Everton, Spurs and Arsenal are all interested in an underrated, all-action central midfielder who has played a key part in the Saints’ recent revival under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Hojbjerg’s contract is due to expire in 2021 and, unless Southampton can tie him down to fresh terms, a Denmark international may well be on the market for a fraction of his true market value.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball under pressure from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Tottenham have struggled in the centre of the park all season with Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko spending plenty of time on the sidelines, while Eric Dier looks a shadow of his 2015 peak.

Hojbjerg could provide the mix of technique and tenacity that Jose Mourinho is looking for and Spurs fans may take some interest in the fact that Zahavi played a key role in the deals that brought Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier to North London from PSG, as reported by Get France Football News.

“I am very happy to have Pini on my team. I don't need to introduce him. His story speaks for itself,” said a man whose future at Southampton now looks more uncertain than ever before.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch