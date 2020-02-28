Alleged Tottenham target reportedly hires new agent who brokered Aurier and Lucas deals

Premier League giants Spurs could reportedly raid Southampton to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - now the Dane is a Pini Zahavi client.

Exit-linked Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined forces with super-agent Pini Zahavi amid reported interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, according to BT.

As a former Bayern Munich midfielder himself says, Zahavi is a ‘master of his profession’.

The renowned representative counts Robert Lewandowski, Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez among his list of clients and, dauntingly for Southampton fans, he is famed for brokering big-money transfer deals too (see Neymar, Jaap Stam and Juan Sebastian Veron).

And with the £12.8 million Hojbjerg facing an uncertain future at St Mary’s, this announcement is hardly likely to be met with much cheer on the South Coast.

According to Sky, Everton, Spurs and Arsenal are all interested in an underrated, all-action central midfielder who has played a key part in the Saints’ recent revival under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Hojbjerg’s contract is due to expire in 2021 and, unless Southampton can tie him down to fresh terms, a Denmark international may well be on the market for a fraction of his true market value.

Tottenham have struggled in the centre of the park all season with Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko spending plenty of time on the sidelines, while Eric Dier looks a shadow of his 2015 peak.

Hojbjerg could provide the mix of technique and tenacity that Jose Mourinho is looking for and Spurs fans may take some interest in the fact that Zahavi played a key role in the deals that brought Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier to North London from PSG, as reported by Get France Football News.

“I am very happy to have Pini on my team. I don't need to introduce him. His story speaks for itself,” said a man whose future at Southampton now looks more uncertain than ever before.