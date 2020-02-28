Reported £34m Everton target left out of squad; manager admits decision 'hurts' him

Everton manger Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to work with Hirving Lozano in the Premier League after signing him at Serie A side Napoli.

Gennaro Gattuso has explained why he decided to leave Hirving Lozano out of Napoli’s Champions League draw with Barcelona amid speculation linking the £34 million winger with a move to Everton, while speaking to Gianluca di Marzio.

The Mexican star’s Neapolitan nightmare is showing no signs of ending.

A man who ripped apart Eredivisie defences like a toddler with tissue paper made a big-money move to Italy over the summer but to say things haven’t gone to plan for Lozano at the Stadio San Paolo would be an understatement.

An explosive winger has played just 61 minutes of Serie A football in the last ten games with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti could return to his former club to offer Lozano a fresh start at Goodison Park.

Gattuso, who replaced Ancelotti in the Napoli dugout in December, omitted Lozano from his matchday squad when Barca came to town on Tuesday, a decision he took no joy in making.

“I've talked with Lozano, he can play on the wing but I want him also to focus on the defensive (side of the game),” said a former AC Milan boss, suggesting that work-rate might have been the issue.

“I'm not doing the optimal thing from a club point of view, but I play the players that fit the system and I have to explain that to them. Leaving him out of the matchday squad hurts, but I have to make decisions.”

Gattuso prefers his wingers to link the play with one or two-touch football rather than run at defenders like a bull at a matador and it seems that Lozano simply doesn't fit his tactical blueprint.

A similar problem would not occur at Everton, however, with Ancelotti clearly taking a shine to the likes of Theo Walcott, Richarlison and Bernard.