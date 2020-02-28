Report: Seven-time European champions scout Rangers player

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers reached the Europa League round-of-16 in Braga while Serie A giants AC Milan and Roma watch Borna Barisic.

Italian giants AC Milan sent scouts to watch Rangers left-back Borna Barisic in action during Wednesday’s Europa League victory over Braga, according to Herald Scotland.

And this alone is testament to how much a £2.2 million Croatian international has improved during his second season at the Glasgow giants.

This time last year, Barisic appeared to be suffering something of a crisis of confidence, struggling to impose himself at one of the most iconic clubs in British football. Flash forward 12 months, however, and no one is questioning the former Osijek man’s worth these days.

An attack-minded left-back with a wand of a left foot, Barisic has produced an outstanding 14 assists in all competitions in 2019/20 and he showcased his typically swashbuckling style in Portugal during one of the greattest European nights in Rangers' recent history.

It was Ryan Kent who fired Rangers into the Europa League round of 16 thanks to a 1-0 win at Braga but Barisic impressed at both ends of the pitch against an accomplished and dangerous attacking outfit.

So thank god Rangers have already tied Barisic down to a new contract, with his current deal running until 2024. Seven-time European champions Milan have joined Serie A rivals Roma in identifying the 27-year-old as a potential summer signing though, as it stands, Rangers hold all the cards.

And while a move to the San Siro would tempt even the most committed and loyal member of Steven Gerrard’s squad, Barisic will be fully aware that swapping Rangers for Milan would more than likely leave him stuck on the sidelines.

In Theo Hernandez, the former Real and Atletico Madrid youngster, Milan already have one of Europe’s most influential left-backs in their ranks.