Report names two long-serving players who want to leave Liverpool this summer

Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are hoping to leave Liverpool this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

With one of the most iconic clubs in world football reclaiming their place at the top of the English game after three decades of drought, who on earth would choose to turn their back on Jurgen Klopp right now?

But, with Lallana and Clyne heading into the peak years of their careers, even the most ardent red-nose would perhaps understand their desire to escape the hallowed palace of the European Kings.

According to the Echo, two of the longest-serving players in Klopp’s squad are looking to secure regular first-team football on a weekly basis and only a move away from Anfield would guarantee them that.

31-year-old Lallana has enjoyed a fine season at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield but he still has just three Premier League starts to his name. The England international will become a free agent in the summer and, by joining the likes of West Ham, Tottenham or former club Southampton, he could reinstate himself as one of the most influential creative talents in the division.

Clyne, like Lallana, is set to see his contract expire in July and, having failed to make a single first-team appearance throughout 2019/20, the chances of him returning to favour and ousting the exceptional Trent Alexander-Arnold look decidedly slim.

With the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace potentially in the market for a new right-back, Clyne should not be short of offers this summer.