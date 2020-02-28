'Incredible': Reported Everton and Leicester target makes 18 clearances in one game

Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly scouting Swansea City's Championship centre-back Joe Rodon.

Are you a Premier League club looking for a talented young centre-back with that all-too rare blend of technical and physical gifts? A commanding yet classy stopper who wouldn’t cost a bomb?

Well, look no further than Joe Rodon.

Unfortunately for Swansea City, however, the 22-year-old already has plenty of admirers batting their eyelashes in his direction. According to the Mail, Everton, Leicester, Arsenal and even Manchester City have sent scouts flocking to South Wales to watch the so-called Welsh answer to John Stones in action.

And you will struggle to find many better defensive performances in any of England’s top five leagues than the one Rodon produced at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Up against Fulham’s £22 million talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, the 6ft 4ins Swansea starlet stepped up to the mark in style. He made a remarkable 18 clearances in West London, more than the rest of his defensive team-mates combined on the night.

Swansea supporters are in no doubt that Rodon is on a one-way journey to the very top of the game. But with Everton, Leicester and co set to spend big on a new centre-back this summer, he is unlikely to fulfil his vast potential in South Wales.

Joe Rodon (22) with a ridiculous game for @SwansOfficial v. Fulham ⤵️



✅ 90 minutes

18 clearances (!)

⚔️ 8/10 duels won

1 blocked shot



A heartbreaking loss for them in the end but Rodon makes the Swans a much better team. pic.twitter.com/TE5ewAKHqJ — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) February 26, 2020

Joey rodon’s magic ⚽️ — Cian Siôn (@CianEvans15) February 27, 2020

He’s going to announce himself to the world at the Euros. Going right to the top. — eh? (@GasteIum) February 26, 2020

Didn’t see the game but he stands out like a belisha beacon, even after his long absence. A class act destined for the top. We’ll have to enjoy and appreciate him whilst we can! — Terry Sinnett (@TerrySinnett) February 27, 2020

Very true, although I was referring to the fact that at this stage last season, every time we watched DJ, you just knew he was going in the summer. Rodon's progress has been incredible, especially when you remember he's had two significant injuries since January last year. — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) February 27, 2020

Telling you now, Rodon & cabango will be playing together for wales in the near future outstanding defence — Chloe (@ChloeChantelle1) February 26, 2020

Played some good football tonight as well !! Ayew..Rodon brilliant as usual tbf — Walsh (@dropconn) February 26, 2020

Joe Rodon though. Player. Superb — Nathan Doyle (@DoyleesTheJack) February 26, 2020