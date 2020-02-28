Quick links

'Incredible': Reported Everton and Leicester target makes 18 clearances in one game

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly scouting Swansea City's Championship centre-back Joe Rodon.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City reacts to the away fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven Cottage, London on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

Are you a Premier League club looking for a talented young centre-back with that all-too rare blend of technical and physical gifts? A commanding yet classy stopper who wouldn’t cost a bomb?

Well, look no further than Joe Rodon.

Unfortunately for Swansea City, however, the 22-year-old already has plenty of admirers batting their eyelashes in his direction. According to the Mail, Everton, Leicester, Arsenal and even Manchester City have sent scouts flocking to South Wales to watch the so-called Welsh answer to John Stones in action.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City and Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham FC in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven Cottage on February 26, 2020 in...

And you will struggle to find many better defensive performances in any of England’s top five leagues than the one Rodon produced at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Up against Fulham’s £22 million talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, the 6ft 4ins Swansea starlet stepped up to the mark in style. He made a remarkable 18 clearances in West London, more than the rest of his defensive team-mates combined on the night.

Swansea supporters are in no doubt that Rodon is on a one-way journey to the very top of the game. But with Everton, Leicester and co set to spend big on a new centre-back this summer, he is unlikely to fulfil his vast potential in South Wales.

Joe Rodon of Swansea City is challenged by Ivan Cavaleiro of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven Cottage on February 26, 2020 in London,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

