'He's very fast': Coach backs Liverpool to watch his former £65m star

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans with banners on the Kop celebrating their European trophies during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on April 14, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Premier League leaders Liverpool might need a new centre-back and Jurgen Klopp is apparently a fan of Sevilla's La Liga star Diego Carlos.

Diego Carlos of Sevilla FC celebrates after the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Sevilla FC at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 10, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been backed to make a summer move for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos by his former Estoril coach Fabiano Soares, in quotes reported by ESPN.

The club who gave us the likes of Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos while transforming Ivan Rakitic, Carlos Bacca and co into top class European talents appear to have unearthed another rough diamond.

Carlos, a late-blooming Brazilian, only joined Sevilla last summer from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes. But the Andalusians are already planning to make a £52 million profit on the 26-year-old centre-half with Liverpool just one of many sides keeping tabs on a man with a £65 million release clause in his contract (El Desmarque).

 

Uncapped and relatively unknown on English shores, speculation linking Carlos with a move to Anfield will have made him a rather popular search on YouTube. But leave it to Soares to explain why a former Estoril ace would be the perfect fit for the world’s best team right now.

“He is very fast. That is why Klopp should keep an eye on him,” said a man who worked with Carlos five years ago.

\s9\ (L) heads for the ball with Estoril's defender Diego Carlos (R) during the Portuguese League football match between Sporting CP and Estoril Praia at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on...

“He is a dynamic, intense, fast player. Players who are fast and strong and competitive and who have quality, coaches will always look at him.

"He has a lot of quality, with this type of player you can make a high pressure because he can defend in 40 meters.”

While Virgil van Dijk is pretty much the first name on Liverpool’s team sheet these days with Joe Gomez also enjoying a fine season at Anfield, there may be room for another centre-half come the summer with Dejan Lovren facing an uncertain future.

And Carlos is exactly the kind of raw, improving, hungry talent who has come to epitomise this Liverpool side.

Diego Carlos Santos Silva of Sevilla FC in action during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and CD Leganes at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 01, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

