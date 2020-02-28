'He's very fast': Coach backs Liverpool to watch his former £65m star

Premier League leaders Liverpool might need a new centre-back and Jurgen Klopp is apparently a fan of Sevilla's La Liga star Diego Carlos.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been backed to make a summer move for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos by his former Estoril coach Fabiano Soares, in quotes reported by ESPN.

The club who gave us the likes of Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos while transforming Ivan Rakitic, Carlos Bacca and co into top class European talents appear to have unearthed another rough diamond.

Carlos, a late-blooming Brazilian, only joined Sevilla last summer from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes. But the Andalusians are already planning to make a £52 million profit on the 26-year-old centre-half with Liverpool just one of many sides keeping tabs on a man with a £65 million release clause in his contract (El Desmarque).

Uncapped and relatively unknown on English shores, speculation linking Carlos with a move to Anfield will have made him a rather popular search on YouTube. But leave it to Soares to explain why a former Estoril ace would be the perfect fit for the world’s best team right now.

“He is very fast. That is why Klopp should keep an eye on him,” said a man who worked with Carlos five years ago.

“He is a dynamic, intense, fast player. Players who are fast and strong and competitive and who have quality, coaches will always look at him.

"He has a lot of quality, with this type of player you can make a high pressure because he can defend in 40 meters.”

While Virgil van Dijk is pretty much the first name on Liverpool’s team sheet these days with Joe Gomez also enjoying a fine season at Anfield, there may be room for another centre-half come the summer with Dejan Lovren facing an uncertain future.

And Carlos is exactly the kind of raw, improving, hungry talent who has come to epitomise this Liverpool side.