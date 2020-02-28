'Given himself a chance': Coach comments on 14-goal Newcastle youngster's first-team prospects

Newcastle United need a goal-scorer if they are to survive the Premier League season; could Steve Bruce put his faith in Tom Allan?

Young winger Tom Allan has 'a chance' of securing first-team football at Newcastle United as long as he continues to thrive with the Magpies reserves, U23 coach Chris Hogg has told the Chronicle.

The January transfer window came and went without Newcastle signing a new centre-forward, leaving a toothless and shot-shy side hovering nervously about the Premier League’s relegation zone.

And, with Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto notching just three top-flight goals between them this season, manager Steve Bruce might yet be tempted to put his faith in a prolific 20-year-old winger.

Newcastle-born Allan has netted 14 times for the club’s second string this season, including 12 in his last 11 games, and the recently-appointed Hogg would not be surprised if he was handed a Premier League chance sooner rather than later.

“Tommy is a bubbly character and his goal-scoring record with 12 in 11 games is there for all to see. Goals certainly help (catch the eye),” Hogg, who arrived earlier this month from Ipswich, has admitted.

"There is only one man that can influence it, and that is the first-team manager. Tommy just needs to keep enjoying playing his football and showing the best version of himself then he gives himself a chance.

"Tommy, from a goal-scoring front, has given himself a chance.”

A right-sided winger who can also play at centre-forward, Allan made his senior Newcastle debut in January, coming off the bench to set up a rare Joelinton goal in a 4-1 FA Cup thrashing of Rochdale.

Bruce has not been afraid to give youth a chance this season, putting plenty of faith in the Longstaff siblings Sean and Matty, so don’t rule out the prospect of a homegrown academy graduate firing Newcastle to safety.