Father of reported Tottenham target speaks about his future

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly fans of Fiorentina's Serie A youngster Riccardo Sottil but is he heading to North London?

Tottenham Hotspur could be left disappointed in their pursuit of Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil with the Italian’s father telling Firenze Viola that he has turned down offers from elsewhere to commit his future to the Serie A strugglers.

One of the most exciting young attackers in Italy continues to be linked with a summer switch to North London.

Calciomercato reported earlier this month that Spurs have sent scouts to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to watch Sottil in action but it seems that a Premier League giant is barking up the wrong tree.

The Torino-born 20-year-old extended his contract until 2024 as recently as January and, if his father’s words are anything to go by, he is not going to renege on that agreement any time soon.

"Riccardo had many chances to leave, but he chose to stay in Florence,” says Andrea Sottil, himself a former Fiorentina player.

“He must work to be ready when (coach Beppe) Iachini calls him, as he is doing. It is necessary to make himself available to the coach, but things are going well.”

Sottil Sr might be happy with his son’s progress but it remains to be seen how Riccardo feels the season is going.

The jet-heeled winger has only played 50 minutes of football since the turn of the year with relegation-threatened Fiorentina seemingly reluctant to put their faith in a youngster who’s work-rate leaves a lot to be desired.

“(Sottil) does less defensive work: that's the reason (why he is not playing),” Iachini explained recently.

With Jose Mourinho not one to carry passengers, a move to Tottenham will probably have to wait.