Celtic

'Best player on the park': Some Celtic fans rave about their 'outstanding' player despite loss

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic defender Greg Taylor's display earned praise from some Bhoys fans on social media website Twitter.

Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on...

Celtic fans have moved to praise Greg Taylor after his showing, despite their disappointing defeat in the Europa League last night.

Celtic were beaten 3-1 by Copenhagen and dumped out of Europe, with Neil Lennon’s side failing to produce their best display.

Taylor was one of the Bhoys players who did come out of the game with some credit though.

And Celtic fans have been quick to praise the left-back, who has not always been a permanent starter since moving to Parkhead.

Taylor has only made 18 appearances for Celtic across all competitions this term, and only two in the Europa League, and he played like a player with a point to prove.

Taylor made four tackles for Celtic, which was more than any other Bhoys player, and he also made two clearances.

Taylor will hope that his showing can help to force him into Lennon’s first choice starting line-up over the weeks ahead.

Celtic are next in action at the weekend, when they take on St. Johnstone.

John Verrall

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

