'Best player on the park': Some Celtic fans rave about their 'outstanding' player despite loss

Celtic defender Greg Taylor's display earned praise from some Bhoys fans on social media website Twitter.

Celtic fans have moved to praise Greg Taylor after his showing, despite their disappointing defeat in the Europa League last night.

Celtic were beaten 3-1 by Copenhagen and dumped out of Europe, with Neil Lennon’s side failing to produce their best display.

Subscribe

Taylor was one of the Bhoys players who did come out of the game with some credit though.

And Celtic fans have been quick to praise the left-back, who has not always been a permanent starter since moving to Parkhead.

Tell you what a will take back though. Greg Taylor has stepped up he might no be the best left back but he had a decent game again the night. — DC (@DC94__) February 27, 2020

Greg Taylor > Kieran Tierney — Aidan Quinn (@CFC_QUINN_CFC) February 27, 2020

Feel sorry for Greg Taylor and Elyounounssi they put in a shift — Stephen Cairney (@Stephencairney1) February 27, 2020

Just to add, Greg taylor was the best player on that park from our team tonight no ifs no buts — caitlin (@cloguex) February 27, 2020

Greg Taylor the only player who gets a pass. Lenny got it all wrong, if you gong to play a 4 then frimpong had to be in. Horrendous display — Js (@johnsmith1967_) February 27, 2020

He’s been the absolute whipping boy as well since he came in, but Greg Taylor won more headers tonight than any of our back 3. Says more about our centre backs that does. — Cal (@CMcCeltic) February 27, 2020

Greg Taylor been sensational at LB. Just a bit more cutting edge needed final third. Straight into em second half lads we're looking good in general. — Séamus Ó Madagáin (@JamesOfIreland) February 27, 2020

Too tense is this



Greg Taylor has been outstanding, some brilliant crosses.



Elyounoussi looking the best he has since coming back from Injury



Come out flying for the second half and get that goal! HH ☘️ — Luke Bernard-Haigh (@50shadesofhaigh) February 27, 2020

Taylor has only made 18 appearances for Celtic across all competitions this term, and only two in the Europa League, and he played like a player with a point to prove.

Taylor made four tackles for Celtic, which was more than any other Bhoys player, and he also made two clearances.

Taylor will hope that his showing can help to force him into Lennon’s first choice starting line-up over the weeks ahead.

Celtic are next in action at the weekend, when they take on St. Johnstone.