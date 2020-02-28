BBC Sport pundit has big doubt about Everton's squad, but really likes one player

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has proven his doubters wrong this season, with his form very impressive.

Chris Sutton has told BBC Sport that he has enjoyed seeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin playing so well for Everton.

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career to date, with the Everton striker really earning big praise recently.

Calvert-Lewin has blasted in 12 goals in 25 games this season, with the Everton striker proving a lot of doubters wrong.

There was scepticism over whether Calvert-Lewin could become a clinical scorer at Premier League level.

But the 22-year-old’s form this season has proven that he can make an impact at the top level.

Calvert-Lewin’s form has helped Everton climb up to 11th place in the Premier League table, and right into contention for a European spot.

However, Sutton feels that there are question marks over the character of Everton’s squad, as they were so poor over the first half of the campaign, when Marco Silva was in charge.

“They are very similar to Arsenal in that they changed their manager in December and look a lot better for it,” Sutton said.

"They were unfortunate to lose to the Gunners at the weekend and it is not just results that have improved under Carlo Ancelotti - they looked a yard sharper than they did when Marco Silva was manager, and played with a greater intensity and attacking threat.

"I have enjoyed seeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin come to the fore, and Ancelotti has shown great faith in him.

"You cannot rule them out of the top-five running, but what I would ask whether this is the same group of players who, for whatever reason, were not playing at the same level for the previous manager?

"So Ancelotti has got to hope those flaws in character that we saw under Silva do not show up again in the next couple of months.”

Everton have a chance to give their chances of qualifying for Europe a major boost at the weekend, as they take on fifth placed Manchester United.

If the Toffees are able to win, they will move to within two points of the Red Devils.