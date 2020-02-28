BBC pundit thinks Rangers will want ‘bang average’ team in EL after Celtic exit

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are still in the Europa League, while Celtic have been knocked out.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Tam McManus has said on Twitter that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will want to get FC Copenhagen in the Europa League Round of 16 following their win against Celtic.

Rangers booked their place in the last-16 stage after getting the better of Sporting Braga over two legs in the Round of 32.

Celtic were expected to win against Copenhagan, but Neil Lennon’s side have been knocked out by the Danish club, who won the second leg at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, was far from impressed with Celtic, and he also believes that Copenhagen are a “bang average” team.

McManus has added that Rangers would love to face Copenhagen in the Europa League Round of 16, having earlier suggested on Twitter that he wanted the Gers and Celtic to play in the final.

Wow. Celtic have been dreadful and have got what they have deserved. Ajer & Simunovic been shocking. Copenhagen are bang average IMO. This tie should have been out of sight after 45 minutes in Denmark. As poor a result and performance as I have seen from Celtic at home in Europe. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 27, 2020

Rangers be praying they get them in the draw tomorrow IMO. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 27, 2020

Hopefully if Celtic get through tomorrow they can avoid Rangers until the final — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 26, 2020

Europa League success

Not many would have expected Rangers to reach the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season, and despite there being a number of quality teams still left in the competition, the Gers will fancy their chances of going all the way.