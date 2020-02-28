Quick links

BBC pundit thinks Rangers will want ‘bang average’ team in EL after Celtic exit

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC celebrates with his players the victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are still in the Europa League, while Celtic have been knocked out.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Tam McManus has said on Twitter that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will want to get FC Copenhagen in the Europa League Round of 16 following their win against Celtic.

Rangers booked their place in the last-16 stage after getting the better of Sporting Braga over two legs in the Round of 32.

Celtic were expected to win against Copenhagan, but Neil Lennon’s side have been knocked out by the Danish club, who won the second leg at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

 

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, was far from impressed with Celtic, and he also believes that Copenhagen are a “bang average” team.

McManus has added that Rangers would love to face Copenhagen in the Europa League Round of 16, having earlier suggested on Twitter that he wanted the Gers and Celtic to play in the final.

Europa League success

Not many would have expected Rangers to reach the last-16 stage of the Europa League this season, and despite there being a number of quality teams still left in the competition, the Gers will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reacts as his team suffer a 1 - 3 defeat during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

