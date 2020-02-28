Quick links

BBC pundit thinks Jose Mourinho ‘trying to prove a point’ to Daniel Levy

Tottenham Manager José Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Troy Parrott is not getting chances for Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on February 27, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Mark Lawrenson has suggested on BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is trying to send a message to club chairman Daniel Levy.

The Liverpool legend believes that Mourinho is trying to make a point by not playing Troy Parrott.

With star striker Harry Kane injured at the moment, Spurs are in a real problem regarding playing someone upfront.

Son Heung-min has done well when he has been asked to lead the line, but he is injured as well.

 

Lucas Moura is being played as a striker, but the Brazilian is a winger by trade.

Spurs head coach Mourinho is not picking 18-year-old Parrott, who has played once for the Republic of Ireland national football team and just five minutes in the Premier League this season, according to WhoScored.

Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport: “Spurs are still short of strikers and I think manager Jose Mourinho is trying to prove a point to his chairman, Daniel Levy, by refusing to play teenager Troy Parrott.”

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary's Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England.

January transfer mistake?

Tottenham did not sign a striker in the January transfer window, and that seems to be affecting them at the moment.

True, there would not have been great strikers available in the middle of the season, but Spurs could have signed someone on an 18-month contract to give themselves a boost in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel at half time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February...

