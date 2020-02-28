BBC pundit gives instant reaction to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers EL draw today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have been handed a hard Europa League tie.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Tam McManus has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers facing Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League this season.

Rangers will take on German club Bayer in the round of 16 of the Europa League this campaign.

The draw has just been made, and Steven Gerrard’s side have been handed quite a tough tie.

Former Hibernian forward McManus, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has given his take on the draw.

Tough draw for Rangers be big underdogs but it’s a free hit. No pressure on at this stage for them — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 28, 2020

Bayer are a massive club and have a very strong team, and it is going to be very hard for Rangers.

The Gers will head into the tie as underdogs, but that will mean that they will not have any pressure to win it.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend and knows all about big European games, and his experience could be key for Rangers in their quest to progress further in the Europa League.

Bayern are fifth in the Bundesliga table at the moment, while Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership standings.

It promises to be a very interesting and exciting tie.