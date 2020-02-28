'Bargain': Premier League legend mocks Liverpool over transfer blunder

Liverpool sold Danny Ings to Southampton last summer - and the 18-goal star is surely worth a lot more than that these days.

Matt Le Tissier thinks Southampton have claimed some measure of revenge on Liverpool by snapping up Danny Ings for a ‘bargain’ £20 million, speaking to talkSPORT (28 February, 9.45am).

It’s fair to say Liverpool aren’t exactly held in high regard by many on the South Coast.

Southampton have lost so many of their star players to the Merseyside giants over the years with the vultures of the north west picking The Saints’ squad dry on an almost annual basis.

Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are set to become Premier League champions this season, having joined Liverpool from a top-flight rival.

But, last summer, Ings went in the other direction and a man who saw his Liverpool career ruined by a succession of injuries has actually outscored Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Mane across 2019/20 with 18 goals in all competitions.

“£20 million seems like a bit of a bargain for and it's nice for us to get one over on Liverpool!” Southampton legend Le Tissier quipped.

“He’s been excellent. They have managed him very well in terms of his fitness levels and you’ve seen what a top quality player he is. He’s fantastic for us, we’ve missed a player who can get that quantity of goals over recent seasons.”

Just two years ago, many wondered whether Ings’ time at the top level was over with not one but two cruciate ligament injuries restricting him to just six Premier League starts between 2015 and 2018. But even the most red-nosed Liverpool fan surely cannot begrudge Ings his moment in the sun.

It's fair to say, on current form, Ings is worth a lot more than £20 million in today's market.